Top Contemporary Jazz December 3, 1999: Kenny G, Dave Koz and more

The top ten contemporary jazz recordings 25 years ago, ranked by ContemporaryJazz.com! As it was in the 1990s, Kenny G topped the chart. However, this week he had two recordings: his renditions of standards and his third holiday album. Other Christmas and holiday music were moving into the top 10, including a nice compilation from Windham Hill, which had branched out from just a “new age” label to add contemporary jazz. A Jazz Noel had new holiday music from Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra, Ricky Peterson, Tom Grant, and Earl Klugh.

Top Contemporary Jazz for the

Week of December 3, 1999:

Kenny G, Faith: A Holiday Album Fourplay, Snowbound Kenny G, Classics in the Key of G Windham Hill Jazz Artists, A Jazz Noel Hiroshima, Between Black and White Dave Koz, The Dance Take 6, We Wish You A Merry Christmas Various Instinct Label Artists, This Is Smooth Jazz Yada Yada, Fingalikkin’ Good Brian Culbertson, Somethin’ About Love

