Top Contemporary Jazz December 3, 1999: Kenny G, Dave Koz and more

collage of 1999 contemporary jazz and holiday album covers from Dave Koz, Kenny G, Hiroshima, Take 6, Brian Culbertson and more.
John Hilderbrand Avatar
John Hilderbrand

The top ten contemporary jazz recordings 25 years ago, ranked by ContemporaryJazz.com! As it was in the 1990s, Kenny G topped the chart. However, this week he had two recordings: his renditions of standards and his third holiday album. Other Christmas and holiday music were moving into the top 10, including a nice compilation from Windham Hill, which had branched out from just a “new age” label to add contemporary jazz. A Jazz Noel had new holiday music from Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra, Ricky Peterson, Tom Grant, and Earl Klugh.

Top Contemporary Jazz for the
Week of December 3, 1999:

  1. Kenny G, Faith: A Holiday Album
  2. Fourplay, Snowbound
  3. Kenny G, Classics in the Key of G
  4. Windham Hill Jazz Artists, A Jazz Noel
  5. Hiroshima, Between Black and White
  6. Dave Koz, The Dance
  7. Take 6, We Wish You A Merry Christmas
  8. Various Instinct Label Artists, This Is Smooth Jazz 
  9. Yada Yada, Fingalikkin’ Good
  10. Brian Culbertson, Somethin’ About Love

Listen to music from these recordings on this YouTube playlist or on Apple Music:

