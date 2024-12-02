Top Contemporary Jazz December 3, 1999: Kenny G, Dave Koz and more

The top ten contemporary jazz recordings 25 years ago, ranked by ContemporaryJazz.com! As it was in the 1990s, Kenny G topped the chart. However, this week he had two recordings: his renditions of standards and his third holiday album. Other Christmas and holiday music were moving into the top 10, including a nice compilation from Windham Hill, which had branched out from just a “new age” label to add contemporary jazz. A Jazz Noel had new holiday music from Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra, Ricky Peterson, Tom Grant, and Earl Klugh.
Top Contemporary Jazz for the
Week of December 3, 1999:
- Kenny G, Faith: A Holiday Album
- Fourplay, Snowbound
- Kenny G, Classics in the Key of G
- Windham Hill Jazz Artists, A Jazz Noel
- Hiroshima, Between Black and White
- Dave Koz, The Dance
- Take 6, We Wish You A Merry Christmas
- Various Instinct Label Artists, This Is Smooth Jazz
- Yada Yada, Fingalikkin’ Good
- Brian Culbertson, Somethin’ About Love
Listen to music from these recordings on this YouTube playlist or on Apple Music:
