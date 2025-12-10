New Holiday Jazz Roundup 2025

Christmas is a favorite time of the year for many, and it’s always exciting to hear new recordings that bring fresh spirit to the season. This roundup of recently released jazz highlights several releases that offer everything from reflective takes on sacred music to lively reinterpretations of holiday favorites.

Lakecia Benjamin – “The Christmas Song”

Lakecia Benjamin has released her rendition of “The Christmas Song” featuring vocalist Christie Dashiell. Both artists are nominated for GRAMMY® Awards and this is their first collaboration.

♫ Listen to “The Christmas Song” on YouTube

Kevin Brown – Adventus

Contemporary guitarist Kevin Brown brings a modern, atmospheric touch to sacred seasonal music with Adventus, a project shaped around the traditional four weeks of Advent – a period historically meant for quiet reflection and preparation rather than the busyness the holidays often bring. Drawing on his study of Medieval music and experience in liturgical traditions, Brown revisits ancient melodies and carols associated with Advent, giving them fresh life through warm contemporary jazz settings. Some selections will feel familiar, while others are centuries old and less commonly heard, offering listeners a blend of comfort and discovery. Brown’s hope is to create space for reflection and new memories during the season, using very old music to inspire new moments of joy.

♫ Listen to Adventus on YouTube

April Varner – Winter Songs Vol. 2

April Varner brings her bright, expressive vocal style to a full-length holiday album that balances nostalgia with fresh, clever arranging. Joined by Ulysses Owens Jr., Yasushi Nakamura, Luther Allison, Leandro Pellegrino, and The Sunhouse Singers, Varner moves easily from Andrews Sisters-style harmonies on “Jingle Bells” to a mystical, layered rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” arranged by Theo Bleckmann. The album keeps familiar songs feeling alive through rhythmic twists like a “Poinciana” take on “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and a backbeat-driven “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Varner’s genuine love for the season shines throughout, making this one of the year’s most joyful new Christmas jazz offerings.

♫ Listen to Winter Songs Vol. 2 on YouTube

Swinging In The Holidays – Various Artists

The debut compilation from Songbook Ink, Swinging In The Holidays brings together an impressive roster of next generation and established vocalists, including Anaïs Reno, Lucy Wijnands, Olivia Chindamo, Champian Fulton, Benny Benack, and more, supported by ensembles such as the Konrad Paszkudzki Trio and Felix Peikli Quartet with strings. Suzanne Waldowski curates the project with a clear vision: fresh arrangements of beloved classics that feel new without straying too far from tradition. Available in multiple formats (from 12 to 18 tracks), the album’s lively mix of voices and styles makes it an enjoyable, well matched holiday compilation.

Stella Cole – “Merry Christmas, Darling”

Stella Cole is a rising 26-year-old jazz vocalist known for her vintage style, a large social media following, and a sound often compared to Laufey and Michael Buble. Richard Carpenter has even said he has “been waiting fifty-five years for a fresh take” on the song and that Cole “knocks it out of the park.” She brings that warm, classic approach to her take on the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling,” produced by Matt Pierson with an elegant arrangement from Alan Broadbent. Cole captures the emotional softness of the original without imitation, adding her own clarity and charm. Already beloved for her interpretations of American Songbook standards, she adds a heartfelt holiday entry that reflects the sweetness and quiet ache at the core of the season.

♫ Listen to “Merry Christmas, Darling” on YouTube

Emmaline – The Christmas Album



Emmaline released her first full holiday album, The Christmas Album, in late November 2025. The record leans into her vintage-influenced vocal style with lush arrangements that blend retro swing and modern jazz sensibility. Her version of “‘Zat You, Santa Claus?” gives the project a playful lift, while the rest of the album shows a warmer, more polished side of her sound. It’s a thoughtful, charming addition to this year’s holiday jazz offerings.

♫ Listen to “‘Zat You, Santa Claus?”on YouTube