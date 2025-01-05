ContemporaryJazz.com logo

Live Music from Grover Washington, Jr. and Al Jarreau

John Hilderbrand

In recent months, live recordings from two contemporary jazz titans — Grover Washington Jr. and Al Jarreau — have been released, offering fans a fresh opportunity to experience their brilliance.

Grover Live, Vol. 2, recorded in 1998, showcases the legendary saxophonist in peak form. Produced by Grammy-winner and contemporary jazz veteran Jason Miles, this album is currently available exclusively on streaming platforms. Having had the chance to hear Grover live in St. Louis around 1993, I can attest—he blew the roof off the place. This newly unearthed recording captures that same electrifying energy, reaffirming his status as a pioneer in blending jazz with funk and soul.

Meanwhile, Al Jarreau’s WOW! Live in Performance at the Childe Harold is a rare and long-lost gem from 1976, recorded in Washington, D.C. This release includes five songs never before heard on a live Jarreau album, including James Taylor’s Fire and Rain and Count Basie’s Shiny Stockings, along with early takes on Take Five and You Don’t See Me. It’s a must-hear for any Jarreau fan, offering a glimpse into his raw, early brilliance before he became a household name.

Both albums serve as a reminder of why these artists were—and still are—so revered. Their music transcends time, and thanks to these releases, a new generation of listeners can experience the magic of Grover Washington Jr. and Al Jarreau in their prime.

