Thanksgiving Week Listening: A Couple of Contemporary Jazz Favorites

Gratitude is something I stay mindful of all year long (it’s great for mental health), but Thanksgiving week gives it a little extra boost. I’m thankful for my kids, now grown and living their own lives. I’m thankful for the ability to shape my life in small, meaningful ways. There is a lot to appreciate. But music… man, music. Where would I be without it? So thankful for all of it, especially the contemporary jazz.

If you’re settling in with family, cooking, traveling, or just taking a quiet moment to breathe, here are a couple of tracks that might help set a tone:

“Thankful N’ Thoughtful” — Dave Grusin (Sly Stone cover)

Featuring Phoebe Snow, David Sanborn, and Marcus Miller.

Listen on YouTube

Aside from being thankful, there’s inspiration:

Something gets me, I put my head on tight

Because I know in the future, everything will be all right

“Gratitude” — Nelson Rangell

Listen on YouTube

Nelson wrote about the inspiration for this song on Facebook on October 23:

One of my best friends has been living with brain cancer. He’s been hugely inspirational to everyone who knows him with his constant positivity, humor and strength. My friend speaks a lot to me and to others about Gratitude. It’s the main theme in his life. Bruce and his amazing wife Kelly make it all look routine… I know a lot of heroic, beautiful, and incredibly good people. We all do. So often these people just make it look routine. They’re our friends, our kids’ teachers, cops, protesters, scientists, doctors, pastors, rabbis and imams, the pianist on the gig, the people at the music store, or the person taking your order on any given day — you. My friend Bruce has made me think a lot about “gratitude.” It’s his mantra. He repeats it all the time. It sure works for him. For me, it’s an ongoing work in progress, kind of a 2 steps forward… well, you get it. Amidst it all these days, Bruce reminds me to keep my eyes open to see, and my heart thankful for goodness everywhere around us, and to take inspiration and strength from it.

What are some of your favorite tracks of thankfulness? What are you thankful for? I’d love for you to comment!