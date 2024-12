Lettuce has a sweet new funk-groove single, “Monorail 3000.” The track pays homage to The Godfather of Soul, James Brown, with a pocket rhythm section, hypnotic grooves, and sultry horn lines.

“‘Monorail 3000’ is an ode to ‘J.B Monaurail’, one of our favorite James Brown tunes. The mood of the song is cool and steady. All aboard, everyone!” says drummer Adam Deitch. Listen now!