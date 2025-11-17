Valley Voice Debut Recording

Toronto saxophonist and composer Harrison Argatoff has launched a new quartet, Valley Voice, whose debut album Stars, Engines was recently released on Elastic Recordings. The group – featuring vibraphonist Michael Davidson, bassist Dan Fortin, and drummer Ian Wright – embodies more than just a meeting of accomplished Canadian jazz musicians. At its heart, Valley Voice nods to Argatoff’s Doukhobor heritage, a tradition that valued pacifism, communal music-making, and a reverence for life and nature.

The album’s title and imagery trace back to a simple, luminous story his grandmother once shared. After forgetting to look at the stars before bed, she woke in the night, knelt at her window, and marveled at the sky. For Argatoff, this story captures values of presence, harmony with the natural world, and appreciation for stillness amid life’s motion. The closing title track, a lullaby for that scene, resonates with this ethos.

Stars, Engines highlights Argatoff’s compositional voice. It blends warm, intricate jazz writing with touches of modern chamber music, while remaining grounded in his heritage and values. His writing favors balance and listening within the quartet. Each member contributes their own voice, and the music flourishes through collective interplay that feels fluid and conversational. It’s like a group of close friends finishing each other’s sentences. As I listened, what struck me most was how seamlessly Valley Voice responds to one another, shaping the music as a unified flow rather than a series of solos. It’s an interplay that reflects the value of the band’s years playing together.

Even in its more dynamic moments, such as the opening track “Wishlow,” inspired by a wild stretch of river from Argatoff’s childhood, the music underscores lessons of respect, humility, and coexistence with forces greater than oneself.

Stars, Engines offers a calm and considered approach: jazz that emphasizes memory, community, and reflection. Valley Voice’s debut stands as both a musical statement and a nod to the values that shaped its leader’s upbringing.

Shoutout to Katia Engell for the lovely cover art!

Listen/Buy: