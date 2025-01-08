Remembering Jim Beard

I first came across Jim Beard’s music on the Michael Brecker recording Now You See It… . He was playing keyboards on this contemporary jazz recording, making modern sounds and jazzing things up. His compositions on that album, “Ode to the Doo Day Day” and especially “Quiet City,” remain some of my favorite memorable songs in my library.

Inspired by his playing and writing, I had to check out his first solo release, Song of the Sun, which was out about the same time around 1990. It did not disappoint. Song of the Sun was a great debut, featuring Michael Brecker and many of the musicians who were on Now You See It…. Also playing on Song of the Sun was Wayne Shorter, Bob Mintzer, and Toots Thielemans. Beard composed, arranged, and produced each track and each one is a story of its own. They’re unique and rich songs, drawing from multiple styles, with exceptional playing on every track. I’d forgotten how much I appreciated his work. I’m going to be listening to his other six solo recordings this week.

Beard’s music productions and compositions were nominated for seven Grammy Awards. He won a Grammy in 2007 as a featured performer on the Randy and Michael Brecker live recording Some Skunk Funk.

Among the list of jazz artists he’s played with and produced is the unbeatable Mike Stern. Stern’s 2024 recording Echoes and Other Songs is dedicated to him.

Beard died March 5, 2024 at the age of 63 due to complications of a sudden illness.