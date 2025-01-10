Outstanding Jazz Album Nominees – NAACP Image Awards

The 56th NAACP Image Awards have announced their nominees, and the Outstanding Jazz Album category is packed with incredible talent. These nominations highlight the artistry and impact of contemporary jazz musicians, showcasing a range of styles and influences.

Here are the nominees:

Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles

Etienne Charles continues his journey of blending jazz with Caribbean influences, this time leading a big band. Creole Orchestra is a lot of fun to listen to, especially with its unexpected cover of Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.” Etienne is profuse with his gratitude on Instagram.

Epic Cool – Kirk Whalum

Kirk Whalum continues to be a contemporary jazz saxophone icon with the smooth Epic Cool.

Javon & Nikki Go to the Movies – Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni

This second collaboration between saxophonist Javon Jackson and poet Nikki Giovanni is a mix of spoken word and jazz, with original compositions, standards and more.

On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute – Matthew Whitaker

Piano and organ virtuoso Matthew Whitaker pays homage to the greats with this organ-driven tribute, displaying gospel, jazz, and soul influences. On Instagram, Matthew was excited: “It is such an honor to be nominated for “Outstanding Jazz Album”, especially for an album paying tribute to the organ masters: Dr. Lonnie Smith, Twinkie Clark, Jimmy Smith, Joey Defrancesco, and Charles Earland!”

Portrait – Samara Joy

Portrait showcases Samara Joy’s beyond-her-years voice and her ability to channel the spirit of jazz legends. This recording includes an original Samara Joy composition, written with her pianist, Luther Allison.

The NAACP Image Awards continue to shine a light on musicians who push the boundaries of jazz while honoring its rich heritage. The winners will be revealed on February 22, live on BET.

Which album are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below!