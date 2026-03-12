Next Jazz Legacy 2026

The future of jazz is always unfolding, and programs like Next Jazz Legacy are helping make sure the next generation of artists has the support and mentorship they need to thrive. New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice have announced the 2026 Next Jazz Legacy cohort, a group of seven rising musicians selected for a year-long program that pairs emerging artists with established bandleaders and creative mentors. Led by NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington and funded by the Mellon Foundation, the initiative focuses on intergenerational collaboration, professional development, and strengthening the pipeline of new voices shaping jazz today.

This year’s cohort represents a wide spectrum of backgrounds, musical influences, and creative perspectives. The seven artists selected for 2026 are Alden Hellmuth (saxophone), Allison Philips (trumpet), Destiny “Lé Queen” Diggs (bass), Devon Gates (bass/vocals), Lily Finnegan (drums), Sequoia “REDWOOD” Snyder (piano/producer), and Siya Charles (trombone). Each participant will spend the year apprenticing with a renowned bandleader while also working with a creative mentor who can help guide the bigger picture of their artistic careers. It’s a powerful model—one that mirrors how jazz knowledge has historically been passed down from generation to generation, on bandstands, in rehearsals, and through creative collaboration.

In just a few years, Next Jazz Legacy has already proven how impactful this approach can be. Alumni of the program have performed at major festivals like Winter Jazzfest and the DC Jazz Festival while collaborating with acclaimed artists including Makaya McCraven, esperanza spalding, Regina Carter, Christian McBride, and the late Wayne Shorter. By the end of 2026, the program will have directly supported 36 emerging artists and engaged more than 100 mentors and bandleaders, helping ensure that the music continues to grow, evolve, and welcome new voices. It’s another reminder that jazz isn’t standing still—the next chapter of the music is already being written. Read the full announcement.