30 Years of ContemporaryJazz.com!

I launched this site, ContemporaryJazz.com, on January 13, 1996. Hard to believe it’s been 30 years!

I had, and still have, a love of technology, a love of communicating and sharing, and a love of the music. I was born to do something like this—the medium just didn’t exist until the World Wide Web started becoming a thing.

You can view greater details on the origin of the site in a series of posts I wrote in 2009.

The site, initially called cJazz: The Contemporary Jazz Site, was one of the first 16 jazz websites indexed by Yahoo! This was years before Google was on the scene. It became a popular music site. Record labels that were hip to the web (not many then) would reach out. Its content was being read on the NAC/New Adult Contemporary (later smooth jazz) radio stations. I updated it nearly daily for numerous years.

When I had children, I gave the site up. I was so caught up in being a father that I didn’t want to do anything that took time away from my kids. Fatherhood has been my favorite role in life. As the kids got older, I regretted giving the site up and was fortunate to return to it a few years ago.

Being a very early creator on the web changed my life. And, as my son points out, this site is part of my legacy.

I will be reminiscing on those early days throughout the year. I have so many memories. In the meantime, enjoy the site’s first logo. It is 90’s clip art, and the logo was probably created in Paint Shop Pro.

