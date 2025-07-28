ContemporaryJazz.com logo

Serving fans of contemporary jazz since 1996!

Stanley Jordan Tops the Top Jazz Albums – August 3, 1985

Stanley Jordan Magic Touch
John Hilderbrand Avatar
John Hilderbrand

ContemporaryJazz.com is looking back at the Billboard Jazz Chart from 40 years ago. This was published before the magazine split the chart into Top Contemporary Jazz Albums and Top Jazz Albums. There was quite a mix of artists on this chart: Sade to Maynard Ferguson to Yellowjackets to George Winston.

Magic Touch, the debut recording from Stanley Jordan was spending its 11th week at the top of the chart on August 3, 1985. It would dominate the chart for a record 51 weeks. It was one of those rare instrumental recordings that went outside of jazz circles – Magic Touch was certified gold in the U.S., marking over 500,000 sales! It introduced the world to Jordan’s groundbreaking two-handed tapping technique, allowing him to perform melody, chords, and bass lines simultaneously on a single instrument.

The album features inventive takes on jazz standards like “’Round Midnight” and “A Child Is Born,” fresh interpretations of pop songs like “Eleanor Rigby” and “The Lady in My Life,” and Jordan’s own original compositions—all performed with dazzling precision and musicality.

Here are the top 15 recordings from the August 3, 1985 Billboard Top Jazz Chart:

Top Jazz Albums
Week of August 3, 1985

# Artist Album
1 Stanley Jordan Magic Touch
2 George Howard Dancing in the Sun
3 Dave Grusin & Lee Ritenour Harlequin
4 Miles Davis You’re Under Arrest
5 Rare Silk American Eyes
6 Earl Klugh Soda Fountain Shuffle
7 George Benson 20/20
8 Spyro Gyra Alternating Currents
9 Andreas Vollenweider White Winds
10 Michael Franks Skin Dive
11 David Sanborn Straight to the Heart
12 Sade Diamond Life
13 Kenny G Gravity
14 Maynard Ferguson Live from San Francisco
15 Wynton Marsalis Hot House Flowers

Tagged in :

, , ,
John Hilderbrand Avatar
John Hilderbrand
Longtime contemporary jazz fan and founder of ContemporaryJazz.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Articles & Posts