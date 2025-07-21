ContemporaryJazz.com logo

Serving fans of contemporary jazz since 1996!

Allan Harris Blends Jazz and Verse in New Live Album

Album cover of The Poetry of Jazz Live at Blue LLama by Allan Harris
John Hilderbrand Avatar
John Hilderbrand

Allan Harris’s The Poetry of Jazz: Live at Blue LLama is more than a live album—it’s a vibrant homage to the power of jazz as a storytelling art form. Recorded at Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club, the album blends Harris’s signature vocals and guitar with an inspired mix of jazz standards, original compositions, and poetry by literary giants. It showcases his unique ability to blur the lines between singing, scatting, and spoken word. The repertoire interweaves poetry by William Shakespeare, Dylan Thomas, Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, and Mary Oliver with Harris’s original compositions and a selection of beloved jazz standards.

The recording features pianist John Di Martino, bassist Jay White, drummer Sylvia Cuenca, and violinist Alan Grubner. Their performances support Harris’s interpretations with subtlety and clarity, contributing to the album’s reflective and lyrical character.

Supported by this ensemble, Harris pairs music with verse to create emotionally resonant performances that connect timeless themes—love, identity, resistance, transformation—with the expressive language of jazz. From setting Hughes’s “The Weary Blues” to music to threading Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” through a Nina Simone favorite, Harris reaffirms jazz as a living, evolving medium for cultural and poetic dialogue.

The album has already earned critical acclaim, named one of The Times’ Best Jazz Albums of 2025 for its thoughtful integration of poetry and musical form.

The Poetry of Jazz shows Harris applying a literary lens to his musical craft. Without abandoning tradition, he brings a quieter, more introspective dimension to the standard jazz repertoire.

Allan Harris (center) seated outdoors with his band. The group sits on a wooden bench in front of a vibrant green landscape with mountains in the background.

Tagged in :

, , , ,
John Hilderbrand Avatar
John Hilderbrand
Longtime contemporary jazz fan and founder of ContemporaryJazz.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Articles & Posts