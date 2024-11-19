Ropeadope Celebrates 25 Years

I’ve enjoyed music from the Ropeadope label for many years, from artists like DJ Logic and Lakecia Benjamin to The Harlem Experiment, The Chicago Experiment, and the Philadelphia Experiment. I’ve always appreciated their boundless enthusiasm for music that is often right up my alley. Ropeadope embraces jazz’s boundary-breaking potential by releasing albums that fuse traditional elements with modern, experimental approaches.

Twenty-five years! Not many labels can say that, especially in music that isn’t a top genre.

Celebrating 25 years of empowering boundary-breaking music, creative independence, and cultural connection, the Ropeadope label continues to champion artists and reimagine what a music company can be.

