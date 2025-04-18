Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – April 22, 1995

According to Billboard magazine, here were the Top Contemporary Jazz Albums for the week of April 22, 1995!
Meanwhile, over on the Top Jazz Albums for the same week, David Sanborn was on top with Pearls, his lush recording with orchestral arrangements. And Grover Washington, Jr. was also on the chart with All My Tomorrows, a more stripped-down album with strings.
Top Contemporary Jazz Albums
Week of April 22, 1995
|#
|Artist
|Album
|1
|Kenny G
|Breathless
|►
|2
|Pat Metheny Group
|We Live Here
|►
|3
|Spyro Gyra
|Love & Other Obsessions
|►
|4
|John Tesh Project
|Sax on the Beach
|►
|5
|George Duke
|Illusions
|►
|6
|Phil Perry
|Pure Pleasure
|►
|7
|Najee
|Share My World
|►
|8
|Norman Brown
|After the Storm
|►
|9
|Incognito
|Positivity
|►
|10
|John Tesh Project
|Sax by the Fire
|►
|11
|Pieces of a Dream
|Goodbye Manhattan
|►
|12
|David Sanborn
|The Best of David Sanborn
|►
|13
|Tom Scott
|Night Creatures
|►
|14
|Jeff Lorber
|West Side Stories
|►
|15
|Acoustic Alchemy
|Against the Grain
|►
|16
|Hilary James & Bob James
|Flesh and Blood
|►
|17
|Dave Koz
|Lucky Man
|►
|18
|Russ Freeman & The Rippingtons
|Sahara
|►
|19
|Chris Botti
|First Wish
|►
|20
|Peter White
|Reflections
|►
|21
|Fourplay
|Between the Sheets
|►
|22
|Richard Elliot
|After Dark
|►
|23
|Fattburger
|Livin’ Large
|►
|24
|Avenue Blue
|Avenue Blue Featuring Jeff Golub
|►
|25
|George Howard
|A Home Far Away
|►
Leave a Reply