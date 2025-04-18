ContemporaryJazz.com logo

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – April 22, 1995

montage of album covers from April 1995 top contemporary jazz albums: Pat Metheny Group, Incognito, Norman Brown, Acoustic Alchemy, Rippingtons, Richard Elliot, George Duke, Kenny G and Spyro Gyra
According to Billboard magazine, here were the Top Contemporary Jazz Albums for the week of April 22, 1995!  

Meanwhile, over on the Top Jazz Albums for the same week, David Sanborn was on top with Pearls, his lush recording with orchestral arrangements. And Grover Washington, Jr. was also on the chart with All My Tomorrows, a more stripped-down  album with strings.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of April 22, 1995

# Artist Album  
1 Kenny G Breathless
2 Pat Metheny Group We Live Here
3 Spyro Gyra Love & Other Obsessions
4 John Tesh Project Sax on the Beach
5 George Duke Illusions
6 Phil Perry Pure Pleasure
7 Najee Share My World
8 Norman Brown After the Storm
9 Incognito Positivity
10 John Tesh Project Sax by the Fire
11 Pieces of a Dream Goodbye Manhattan
12 David Sanborn The Best of David Sanborn
13 Tom Scott Night Creatures
14 Jeff Lorber West Side Stories
15 Acoustic Alchemy Against the Grain
16 Hilary James & Bob James Flesh and Blood
17 Dave Koz Lucky Man
18 Russ Freeman & The Rippingtons Sahara
19 Chris Botti First Wish
20 Peter White Reflections
21 Fourplay Between the Sheets
22 Richard Elliot After Dark
23 Fattburger Livin’ Large
24 Avenue Blue Avenue Blue Featuring Jeff Golub
25 George Howard A Home Far Away

