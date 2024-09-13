Spyro Gyra Celebrates 50th Anniversary with New Compilation “Jubilee”

Spyro Gyra has announced the release of a special compilation, titled “Jubilee,” in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The collection, set to be released in November, highlights the band’s evolving sound from their first decade of recording (1977-87).

About the Release

“Jubilee” will be available in two formats: a 2-LP gold and purple colored vinyl set and a 2-CD set. Both editions will include never-before-seen photos from the band’s early years and more recent world tours, along with exclusive liner notes written by longtime contemporary jazz journalist Jonathan Widran.

Exclusive New Track

In addition to the classic tracks, the compilation will feature a brand new song, “50/50,” written by Scott Ambush and Chris Fischer.

Fans can look forward to this celebratory collection as Spyro Gyra marks half a century of music-making with “Jubilee.”