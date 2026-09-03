Patitucci and Weckl Reunite for Chick Corea Tribute Album and Tour

John Patitucci and Dave Weckl join pianist Beka Gochiashvili for For Chick, a new album and international tour celebrating Chick Corea’s music.

More than three decades after helping Chick Corea redefine the acoustic piano trio, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl are returning to that musical conversation.

The longtime Corea collaborators have formed a new trio with Georgian pianist Beka Gochiashvili for For Chick, a 12-track album honoring the late jazz innovator. Recorded during three days at Brooklyn’s Bunker Studio in December 2025, the project mixes music associated with the Chick Corea Akoustic Band, lesser-known pieces from Corea’s catalog and two newly written compositions.

Gochiashvili is not simply stepping into Corea’s seat. A Corea protégé who has also performed with Stanley Clarke, the pianist previously joined Patitucci and Weckl for the 2022 world premiere of Corea’s Concerto for Trio in Budapest. That shared history gives the new group a foundation of its own.

Patitucci and Weckl first played together in Corea’s Elektric Band before joining him in the Akoustic Band. The trio’s self-titled 1989 debut won the Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group, while the subsequent live album Alive earned another nomination.

For Chick is being prepared as separate listening experiences for double vinyl, CD and streaming. Early previews include Corea compositions “Humpty Dumpty” and “Windows.”

Select U.S. performances are planned for late 2026, followed by broader touring in the United States, Europe and Japan in 2027. Dates and the album’s release schedule have not yet been announced.

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