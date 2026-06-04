For 30 years, ContemporaryJazz.com has been a trusted voice and a premier digital destination for fans of contemporary jazz, fusion, and acid jazz. Our readers aren’t just casual listeners. They are deeply passionate, dedicated music enthusiasts, collectors, and concert-goers who value quality and authenticity.

When you advertise here, you aren’t just buying impressions; you are placing your brand directly in front of a loyal, highly targeted niche audience that has trusted our platform for three decades.

Our Reach at a Glance

Established Legacy: Serving the global jazz community since January 1996.

Serving the global jazz community since January 1996. Monthly Engagement: According to data from May 2026, we have over 1,200 active, highly dedicated unique users. And numbers are on the rise.

According to data from May 2026, we have over 1,200 active, highly dedicated unique users. And numbers are on the rise. High Visibility: Our prime top-header banner slot puts your brand at the very peak of our homepage so it’s the absolute first thing visitors see.

Advertising Opportunities

We offer flexible, high-impact ad placements to fit your marketing goals:

Premium Header Banner

Maximum visibility above the site logo (728×90 Desktop / 320×50 Mobile layouts available).

Sponsored Content & Artist Features

Showcase your new album release, upcoming festival, or music product with dedicated feature articles.

Custom Partnerships

Let’s collaborate on a tailored campaign that authentically resonates with our audience.

Ready to Connect with Jazz Lovers?

Let’s hit the right note together. For current rates, availability, and traffic details, contact us today.