For 30 years, ContemporaryJazz.com has been a trusted voice and a premier digital destination for fans of contemporary jazz, fusion, and acid jazz. Our readers aren’t just casual listeners. They are deeply passionate, dedicated music enthusiasts, collectors, and concert-goers who value quality and authenticity.
When you advertise here, you aren’t just buying impressions; you are placing your brand directly in front of a loyal, highly targeted niche audience that has trusted our platform for three decades.
Our Reach at a Glance
- Established Legacy: Serving the global jazz community since January 1996.
- Monthly Engagement: According to data from May 2026, we have over 1,200 active, highly dedicated unique users. And numbers are on the rise.
- High Visibility: Our prime top-header banner slot puts your brand at the very peak of our homepage so it’s the absolute first thing visitors see.
Advertising Opportunities
We offer flexible, high-impact ad placements to fit your marketing goals:
Premium Header Banner
Maximum visibility above the site logo (728×90 Desktop / 320×50 Mobile layouts available).
Sponsored Content & Artist Features
Showcase your new album release, upcoming festival, or music product with dedicated feature articles.
Custom Partnerships
Let’s collaborate on a tailored campaign that authentically resonates with our audience.
Ready to Connect with Jazz Lovers?
Let’s hit the right note together. For current rates, availability, and traffic details, contact us today.