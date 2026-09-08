Pat Metheny, Henry Mancini and “Slow Hot Wind”

After nearly two weeks of oppressive Midwest heat, Pat Metheny’s atmospheric rendition of “Lujon (Slow Hot Wind)” arrived at exactly the right time.

Here in the Midwest United States, we’ve been suffering through a heat wave for nearly two weeks, with consecutive 100-degree days. It’s been rough. Fortunately, some relief is finally on the way later this week.

When “Lujon (Slow Hot Wind)” randomly came up on my playlist yesterday, I knew I had to share it. It was so timely. The track features the great Pat Metheny, a fellow Midwesterner born in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. And that slow hot wind is definitely something we’ve been dealing with around here.

So enjoy this track from The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions: Henry Has Company, the 2024 tribute celebrating the centennial of Mancini’s birth. The album brought together an impressive collection of contemporary jazz stars and musical legends, including Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy Jones, John Williams, Snarky Puppy, Take 6, and Stevie Wonder. It was an extraordinary all-star celebration of Mancini’s music.

Related