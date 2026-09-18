Privacy Policy

Effective date: September 18, 2026

ContemporaryJazz.com respects your privacy. This Privacy Policy explains what information may be collected when you visit the site, how that information may be used, and the choices available to you.

Information You Provide

ContemporaryJazz.com may collect information you voluntarily provide, such as your name, email address and message when you:

Submit a contact form

Leave a comment

Subscribe to email updates

Communicate directly with the site

Please do not submit sensitive personal information through the website.

Information Collected Automatically

When you visit ContemporaryJazz.com, certain technical information may be collected automatically. This can include:

Internet Protocol address

Browser and device type

Operating system

Referring website

Pages viewed

Approximate geographic location

Date, time and duration of visits

Interactions with links and site features

This information is generally used to operate the website, understand how visitors use it, improve its content and performance, prevent abuse, and maintain security.

Cookies

ContemporaryJazz.com and its service providers may use cookies and similar technologies. Cookies are small files stored on your device that help websites operate, remember preferences, measure traffic and provide relevant content or advertising.

You can control or delete cookies through your browser settings. Disabling cookies may affect the operation of certain site features.

Analytics and Website Services

ContemporaryJazz.com may use services such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Jetpack, WordPress.com and other WordPress tools to measure traffic, monitor performance, prevent spam and understand how visitors use the website.

These services may collect technical information such as your IP address, browser, device, referring page and activity on the site. The information they collect is governed by their respective privacy policies.

You can learn more about how Google uses information from websites that use its services at:

How Google uses information from sites or apps that use its services

Advertising

ContemporaryJazz.com may display advertisements provided by Google AdSense or other advertising partners.

Third-party vendors, including Google, use cookies to serve advertisements based on a visitor’s previous visits to ContemporaryJazz.com or other websites. Google’s use of advertising cookies enables Google and its partners to serve advertisements based on visits to this site and other sites on the Internet.

Visitors can manage or opt out of personalized Google advertising through Google’s My Ad Center.

Visitors may also opt out of certain participating third-party advertisers through the Digital Advertising Alliance.

Advertising and analytics technologies may be considered the “sale,” “sharing” or use of personal information for targeted advertising under certain privacy laws, even when no money is exchanged for that information. Where required, visitors will be provided with appropriate privacy choices.

Embedded Content and External Services

Articles on ContemporaryJazz.com may include embedded videos, audio players, social-media posts or other content supplied by third parties, including services such as YouTube.

Embedded content generally behaves as though you visited the third-party website directly. Those services may collect information, use cookies, track interactions or associate activity with an existing account if you are signed in to that service.

ContemporaryJazz.com does not control the privacy practices of those third-party services.

Comments and Spam Prevention

If comments are enabled, information submitted through a comment form may be collected along with the visitor’s IP address and browser information to assist with spam detection and site security.

Comments may be checked through an automated spam-detection service. Information included in a publicly posted comment may be visible to other visitors.

How Information Is Used

Information collected through ContemporaryJazz.com may be used to:

Operate and maintain the website

Respond to messages and requests

Provide requested subscriptions or updates

Understand website traffic and audience interests

Improve articles, navigation and site performance

Display and measure advertising

Detect spam, fraud, security threats and technical problems

Comply with legal obligations

How Information Is Shared

ContemporaryJazz.com does not sell personal information for money.

Information may be processed by service providers that help operate, secure, analyze or support the website. These may include the website host, WordPress-related services, analytics providers, advertising partners, email services and spam-prevention tools.

Information may also be disclosed when reasonably necessary to comply with the law, respond to a valid legal request, protect the website and its visitors, or investigate fraud or security concerns.

Data Retention

Information is retained only for as long as reasonably necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, to maintain business and security records, or to comply with legal obligations.

Analytics information may be retained according to the settings and policies of the applicable analytics provider. Comments and related information may be retained indefinitely so that follow-up comments can be recognized and managed.

Your Privacy Choices

Depending on where you live, you may have the right to request access to, correction of or deletion of certain personal information. You may also have the right to object to or restrict certain processing and to opt out of personalized advertising or certain forms of data sharing.

You may:

Adjust cookies through your browser

Manage Google advertising through My Ad Center

Use any privacy-choice or consent controls displayed on the site

Unsubscribe from emails using the link provided in those messages

Contact ContemporaryJazz.com regarding information you previously submitted

ContemporaryJazz.com may need to verify your identity before completing certain privacy requests.

Children’s Privacy

ContemporaryJazz.com is intended for a general audience and is not directed toward children under 13. The site does not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you believe a child has submitted personal information through the site, please contact ContemporaryJazz.com so that the information can be reviewed and removed when appropriate.

Data Security

Reasonable administrative and technical measures are used to protect information associated with the website. However, no website, transmission method or storage system can be guaranteed to be completely secure.

Links to Other Websites

ContemporaryJazz.com contains links to websites and services operated by others. ContemporaryJazz.com is not responsible for the content, security or privacy practices of those external websites. Visitors should review the privacy policies of the sites they visit.

Changes to This Policy

This Privacy Policy may be updated when the website, its services or applicable requirements change. The effective date at the top of this page will be revised when material updates are made.

Contact

Questions or requests concerning this Privacy Policy may be submitted through the contact page on ContemporaryJazz.com.