Inside the New FATHERS Contemporary Jazz Collective

When people ask me what contemporary jazz sounds like in 2026, I’m going to point them to FATHERS. This laid-back blend of ‘70s soul jazz, grooves and modern production feels both melodic and forward-thinking. It’s the kind of album that reminds you contemporary jazz isn’t standing still. It had me hooked in the first ten seconds of the opening track “EYE LEVEL.”

Creative director Kenneth “Kenny Beats” Blume joins forces with keyboardist Kiefer, bassist CARRTOONS (Ben Carr) and drummer Nate Smith to create something that feels completely at home in today’s musical landscape. These are artists equally comfortable with jazz improvisation, hip-hop, electronic music, modern production techniques and the collaborative culture that defines modern music. They aren’t interested in genre labels. They’re interested in making compelling music.

The quartet brings together four musicians from different musical worlds. Kenny Beats has become one of today’s most sought-after producers, helping shape recordings by Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, IDLES, Geese, and even Weezer, while building a massive following through his Twitch streams and YouTube collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Thundercat, and Skrillex. Keyboardist Kiefer has established his own unmistakable sound by blending jazz, hip-hop and electronic textures, while also producing and collaborating with Terrace Martin and Anderson .Paak, including work on the GRAMMY-winning album Ventura.

On bass, CARRTOONS has become one of the most versatile musicians of his generation, moving effortlessly between jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop. His résumé includes work with legends such as George Clinton, Roy Ayers, Usher, and Jadakiss, while his solo recordings and inventive online performances have introduced his musicianship to an entirely new audience. Behind the drums is Nate Smith, one of the most influential drummers working today, whose extraordinary groove has made him a first-call collaborator for artists including Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Michael Jackson, Childish Gambino, and Vulfpeck. His own projects have earned widespread acclaim, proving he’s every bit as visionary a bandleader as he is a sideman.

That’s what makes FATHERS such a notable release. Rather than looking backward, it embraces the idea that contemporary jazz continues to evolve, drawing inspiration from wherever creativity leads. The grooves are deep, the musicianship is exceptional, and the production feels fresh without sacrificing the human chemistry that great jazz demands.

I’ve often described contemporary jazz as an umbrella rather than a single style. Under that umbrella you’ll find fusion, hip-hop, electronic music, acid jazz, funk, soul, and plenty of room for experimentation. FATHERS doesn’t just fit under that umbrella—it reminds us that contemporary jazz can embrace new sounds without losing sight of what made us fall in love with the music in the first place.

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