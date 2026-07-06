cover art to Tenderness by Al Jarreau

Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – July 2, 1994

Tenderness from Al Jarreau was a live-in-the-studio recording that blended the intimacy of a concert performance with the polish of a studio album. Produced by Marcus Miller, the project featured an all-star cast including Joe Sample, David Sanborn, Michael Brecker, Patches Stewart, Steve Gadd, Eric Gale,  and acclaimed soprano Kathleen Battle. The album found Jarreau revisiting classics such as “Try a Little Tenderness,” “Your Song,” “My Favorite Things,” “She’s Leaving Home,” and “Summertime,” while also including updated versions of his own compositions like “We Got By” and “Save Your Love for Me.” Tenderness may be one of the most relaxed and inspired recordings of Jarreau’s career, pairing his vocal agility with stellar talent and songs that gave him plenty of room to soar.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums
Week of July 2, 1994

# Artist Album
1 Kenny G Breathless
2 David Sanborn Hearsay
3 Al Jarreau Tenderness
4 Norman Brown After the Storm
5 John Tesh Project Sax by the Fire
6 The Benoit/Freeman Project The Benoit/Freeman Project
7 Boney James Backbone
8 Incognito Positivity
9 Nancy Wilson Love, Nancy
10 Paul Hardcastle Hardcastle
11 Gerald Albright Smooth
12 Bob James Restless
13 Patti Austin That Secret Place
14 Fourplay Between the Sheets
15 Dave Koz Lucky Man
16 Marion Meadows Forbidden Fruit
17 Gil Scott-Heron Spirits
18 Candy Dulfer Sax-A-Go-Go
19 Ronny Jordan The Quiet Revolution
20 Stanley Clarke East River Drive
21 Carl Anderson Heavy Weather Sunlight Again
22 Tom Scott Reed My Lips
23 Joe McBride A Gift for Tomorrow
24 Yellowjackets Run for Your Life
25 Nelson Rangell Yes, Then Yes

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