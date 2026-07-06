Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – July 2, 1994
Tenderness from Al Jarreau was a live-in-the-studio recording that blended the intimacy of a concert performance with the polish of a studio album. Produced by Marcus Miller, the project featured an all-star cast including Joe Sample, David Sanborn, Michael Brecker, Patches Stewart, Steve Gadd, Eric Gale, and acclaimed soprano Kathleen Battle. The album found Jarreau revisiting classics such as “Try a Little Tenderness,” “Your Song,” “My Favorite Things,” “She’s Leaving Home,” and “Summertime,” while also including updated versions of his own compositions like “We Got By” and “Save Your Love for Me.” Tenderness may be one of the most relaxed and inspired recordings of Jarreau’s career, pairing his vocal agility with stellar talent and songs that gave him plenty of room to soar.
Top Contemporary Jazz Albums
Week of July 2, 1994
|#
|Artist
|Album
|1
|Kenny G
|Breathless
|▶
|2
|David Sanborn
|Hearsay
|▶
|3
|Al Jarreau
|Tenderness
|▶
|4
|Norman Brown
|After the Storm
|▶
|5
|John Tesh Project
|Sax by the Fire
|▶
|6
|The Benoit/Freeman Project
|The Benoit/Freeman Project
|▶
|7
|Boney James
|Backbone
|▶
|8
|Incognito
|Positivity
|▶
|9
|Nancy Wilson
|Love, Nancy
|▶
|10
|Paul Hardcastle
|Hardcastle
|▶
|11
|Gerald Albright
|Smooth
|▶
|12
|Bob James
|Restless
|▶
|13
|Patti Austin
|That Secret Place
|▶
|14
|Fourplay
|Between the Sheets
|▶
|15
|Dave Koz
|Lucky Man
|▶
|16
|Marion Meadows
|Forbidden Fruit
|▶
|17
|Gil Scott-Heron
|Spirits
|▶
|18
|Candy Dulfer
|Sax-A-Go-Go
|▶
|19
|Ronny Jordan
|The Quiet Revolution
|▶
|20
|Stanley Clarke
|East River Drive
|▶
|21
|Carl Anderson
|Heavy Weather Sunlight Again
|▶
|22
|Tom Scott
|Reed My Lips
|▶
|23
|Joe McBride
|A Gift for Tomorrow
|▶
|24
|Yellowjackets
|Run for Your Life
|▶
|25
|Nelson Rangell
|Yes, Then Yes
|▶
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