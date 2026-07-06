Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – July 2, 1994

Tenderness from Al Jarreau was a live-in-the-studio recording that blended the intimacy of a concert performance with the polish of a studio album. Produced by Marcus Miller, the project featured an all-star cast including Joe Sample, David Sanborn, Michael Brecker, Patches Stewart, Steve Gadd, Eric Gale, and acclaimed soprano Kathleen Battle. The album found Jarreau revisiting classics such as “Try a Little Tenderness,” “Your Song,” “My Favorite Things,” “She’s Leaving Home,” and “Summertime,” while also including updated versions of his own compositions like “We Got By” and “Save Your Love for Me.” Tenderness may be one of the most relaxed and inspired recordings of Jarreau’s career, pairing his vocal agility with stellar talent and songs that gave him plenty of room to soar.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of July 2, 1994

# Artist Album 1 Kenny G Breathless ▶ 2 David Sanborn Hearsay ▶ 3 Al Jarreau Tenderness ▶ 4 Norman Brown After the Storm ▶ 5 John Tesh Project Sax by the Fire ▶ 6 The Benoit/Freeman Project The Benoit/Freeman Project ▶ 7 Boney James Backbone ▶ 8 Incognito Positivity ▶ 9 Nancy Wilson Love, Nancy ▶ 10 Paul Hardcastle Hardcastle ▶ 11 Gerald Albright Smooth ▶ 12 Bob James Restless ▶ 13 Patti Austin That Secret Place ▶ 14 Fourplay Between the Sheets ▶ 15 Dave Koz Lucky Man ▶ 16 Marion Meadows Forbidden Fruit ▶ 17 Gil Scott-Heron Spirits ▶ 18 Candy Dulfer Sax-A-Go-Go ▶ 19 Ronny Jordan The Quiet Revolution ▶ 20 Stanley Clarke East River Drive ▶ 21 Carl Anderson Heavy Weather Sunlight Again ▶ 22 Tom Scott Reed My Lips ▶ 23 Joe McBride A Gift for Tomorrow ▶ 24 Yellowjackets Run for Your Life ▶ 25 Nelson Rangell Yes, Then Yes ▶

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