Joyce Cooling Announces Four-Song EP Let’s Get Away

Contemporary jazz guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Joyce Cooling returns July 24, 2026, with Let’s Get Away, a new four-song digital EP created with her longtime musical partner, keyboardist and producer Jay Wagner.

Cooling and Wagner’s creative partnership stretches back to her 1997 debut album, Playing It Cool. Together, they have recorded nine albums while developing a distinctive sound shaped by contemporary jazz, funk, Latin, Brazilian and pop influences.

That partnership remains at the heart of Let’s Get Away, with all four tracks written by Cooling and Wagner. “Songwriting is as much, if not more, a part of who I am as a musician,” Cooling says.

The project features Cooling on guitar and vocals alongside Wagner on keyboards, with contributions from Bill Ortiz on flugelhorn, Danny Montgomery on drums and Peter Michael Escovedo on percussion.

Let’s Get Away will be available on all digital platforms July 24.

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