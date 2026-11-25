David Benoit, Remembering Christmas (1996)

While revisiting material from the earliest days of ContemporaryJazz.com, I rediscovered this review of David Benoit’s Remembering Christmas, which appears to have been written around 1996. With the album celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, what better time to share it again?

David Benoit released his second album of Christmas songs in 1996. Like his first holiday release (1983’s Christmastime) and his well-received Waiting for Spring album, Benoit primarily uses an acoustic quartet of piano, guitar, bass, and drums.

Benoit jazzes up twelve Christmas songs, nine of which can be considered standards. He has composed one new song, “Remembering Christmas,” and continues his love of the great music of Vince Guaraldi by including “Skating” and “Christmas Is Coming” from A Charlie Brown Christmas. “Christmas Time Is Here” is also included.

Musicians include drummers Harvey Mason, Tony Morales, and Gary Novak, guitarist Pat Kelley, and bassists John Patitucci and Ernest Tibbs.

Benoit also put together a few special collaborations. Dave Brubeck joins Benoit for a piano duet on “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” Michael Franks provides his distinct vocals on “Christmas Time Is Here.” And Earl Klugh adds his distinctive guitar sound to “Skating.” After hearing how well their styles complement each other, you’ll wish they would record an entire album together.

Benoit’s playing is appealing no matter what setting he’s in.

A note from 2026: One charming detail I didn’t mention in my original review is that Benoit’s father, Bob Benoit, joins him on guitar for the album-closing “The Christmas Song.” A particularly fitting family collaboration for a holiday recording.

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