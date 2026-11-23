Remembering Art Porter, 30 Years Later

Thirty years ago today, November 23, 1996, contemporary jazz lost one of its brightest young talents. Art Porter Jr.was just 35 years old when he tragically drowned in a boating accident in Thailand.

In a tragically short recording career, Porter released four albums for Verve Forecast: Pocket City, Straight to the Point, Undercover, and Lay Your Hands on Me. His music effortlessly blended contemporary jazz, R&B, funk, and the traditional jazz influences he grew up with in Little Rock, Arkansas.

But as anyone who saw him perform can tell you, Art was something special onstage.

While looking through original Verve Forecast press materials in my archives, I came across a 1993 quote from fellow saxophonist Bobby Watson, who told DownBeat:

“He reminds me a lot of myself—the way he moves on stage, and his approach to the music.”

Watson gave Porter five stars, recognizing both his musicianship and the sincerity of his performances.

Art’s musical story didn’t end in 1996. In March 1998, Verve Forecast released For Art’s Sake, a tribute album combining previously unreleased studio recordings with five live performances from the 1996 North Sea Jazz Festival. It’s a wonderful final chapter to his recording career.

I wrote about Art’s passing on November 24, 1996, when ContemporaryJazz.com was less than a year old. I never imagined that obituary would become one of the most visited pages on the website. Over the years, fans, friends, former students, and family members have shared their memories of Art in the comments.

His legacy also lives on through Art Porter Music Education, an organization he helped establish to honor his father, Art Porter Sr. Today, it honors both musicians by supporting the next generation through music education and scholarships.

Art once said, “I think what it’s really about is giving to people and moving them.”

Thirty years later, his music continues to do exactly that.

Rest in peace, Art. Your music lives on.

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