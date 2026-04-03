Chris Standring Embraces a New Chapter with Time Of Change

I’ve been following guitarist Chris Standring for a long time now. His track “Liquid Soul” has been a five star staple in my library for years, and I’ve been receiving his newsletter consistently, watching his journey unfold in real time.

Change is a part of life, and it always impresses me when someone embraces change instead of running from it. That’s exactly what Standring is doing with his latest release, Time Of Change.

Getting married for the first time and the passing of his father have both shaped this chapter of the musician’s life, giving Time Of Change a deeper emotional weight. It is also a moment of independence. Releasing the album on his own Ultimate Vibe Recordings label, Standring takes full creative control of his music, a reflection of an artist shaping his work on his own terms. Even a recent hernia surgery, which briefly has paused his touring schedule, fits into that broader picture of life shifting and resetting in real time.

You can feel that shift right away. This is not just a collection of songs. It feels like reflection. Like someone taking stock of where they have been and where they are going next.

The first glimpse into this new chapter comes with the single “Hollywood Hustle,” inspired by his move to Los Angeles and the grind that comes with building something new. The fun, accompanying video uses AI generated visuals to tell that story, but Standring makes it clear where the heart of it all lives:

“Even though all the video is AI generated, rest assured that the music is not! That’s all me!”

That line says a lot. Technology may help tell the story, but the emotion, the experience, and the perspective behind Time Of Change are deeply human.

And that intention comes through clearly:

“With Time Of Change, I wanted the music to reflect who I am right now both musically and spiritually.”

That sense of honesty carries throughout the album. Musically, there is a warm, retro-soulful feel that draws from a golden era of sophisticated arrangements and rich harmonies. You hear touches of ’70s-inspired cool jazz and rhythm and blues, but it never feels like nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake.

With a four piece horn section, layered orchestral textures, and Standring’s signature guitar tone at the center, the album has a fullness that supports that emotional direction without overpowering it.

Beyond the music, there is also a more personal side emerging. Standring and his wife Erica have launched a YouTube series, Love Miles & Music, offering a window into their life together, both on and off the road.

“It will be a behind the scenes look into our life, personal and professional. But most of all we want it to be a whole lot of fun.”

When an album is shaped by both new beginnings and personal loss, you can hear it. And here, you can feel it.