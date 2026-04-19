No to Spotify

I left Spotify years ago when they decided they were rather pay millions of dollars for exclusivity rights to a podcast rather than increase the paltry amounts they pay the musicians who make up their business.

All About Jazz, the long-standing big jazz site, is now cancelling their relationship with Spotify. I am sending big respect to AAJ. Their message:

“We understand why Spotify is popular from a listener’s perspective. It’s convenient, expansive, and deeply embedded in how people discover music today. But our responsibility at All About Jazz has always been to the artists—and to the integrity of the music itself.

Over time, serious concerns have emerged about how streaming platforms compensate musicians. That issue alone has been widely discussed within the jazz community. More recently, however, additional concerns have surfaced around the attribution and presentation of recordings on the platform—concerns raised publicly by respected artists including Jason Moran and Benny Green. Taken together, these developments have led us to a clear decision: we can no longer support Spotify as part of our editorial ecosystem. As a result, we are discontinuing Spotify playlists from our Song of the Week program.

We originally partnered with Spotify to extend the reach of our Song of the Day selections, using a third-party platform to help bring greater visibility to the music we feature. That goal remains important—but we cannot continue in good conscience under the current circumstances. We also note that Spotify has not provided playlist-level analytics to independent curators in a way that allows for meaningful evaluation of audience engagement—something that has long limited our ability to assess impact. For those who have followed and enjoyed our playlists, we sincerely appreciate your support and regret any inconvenience this change may cause. You can still explore our selections directly on All About Jazz, where our commitment to artists remains unchanged. If you would like to share concerns with Spotify, we encourage you to do so directly.”