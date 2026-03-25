Norman Brown Returns With Authentically Norman

I remember when I saw Norman Brown in 1992 or 1993. He was opening for Grover Washington Jr. in St. Louis, and he was really new to the scene. But he made an impression then with his live performance and his debut album, Just Between Us. Since then, he’s sold over five-million albums. And now he’s back with Authentically Norman, his 15th album as a leader!

Authentically Norman finds the guitarist doing what he’s always done best – blending jazz, R&B, soul, and groove into something that feels both effortless and deeply intentional. This is an album built on feel. On phrasing. On that signature ability he has to make the guitar sound like it’s speaking directly to you.

“With Authentically Norman, I wanted the music to reflect who I am right now both musically and spiritually. Instead of chasing trends, I focused on honesty in the sound and letting the guitar really speak,” says Brown.

The lead single “Chillax” sets the tone with a laid-back groove, while tracks like “King Normantic,” “Valentine,” and “Revolution of Love” showcase styles ranging from silky and romantic to rhythmically infectious and reflective. Notably, the album is made up entirely of original compositions, giving Brown the space to fully express where he is creatively and spiritually at this point in his career.

“I spend a lot of time focusing on balance. I practice Tai Chi, which helps center my mind and body,” shares Grammy-winning and multi-platinum selling guitarist Norman Brown. “I also enjoy quiet reflection, being outdoors, and spending time with positive people in my life. Sometimes the best way to recharge is simply to step away from the noise and reconnect with yourself.”

That mindset comes through clearly across the album. There’s a sense of confidence here – a seasoned artist fully comfortable in his own voice. The collaborations feel natural, the grooves are locked in, and the melodies linger long after the tracks end.

Authentically Norman is out now on Shanachie Records.