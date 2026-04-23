Warren Wolf – Smoove Vibes

Baltimore vibraphonist and multi-instrumentalist Warren Wolf is back with something a little different this time around. His latest project, Smoove Vibes, isn’t about pushing boundaries or diving deep into history like his 2024 History of the Vibraphone release. It’s about feel, plain and simple. This is a groove-first album, the kind you put on when you just want to sit back and let the music do its thing.

And that’s exactly what Wolf had in mind. “I decided to create this record because I want to reach out to people across the world,” he says. “I want them to hear jazz but with a twist — without any elements of surprise, without having to think too hard when listening. The album is meant for people to sit back and have fun.”

That vibe comes honestly. Drawing from the energy of his father’s gigging bands and growing up surrounded by R&B and soul in Baltimore, Wolf leans into melody, pocket, and accessibility here. Wolf tracked most of the instruments – vibraphone, marimba, drums, piano, Fender Rhodes, B3 organ, even vocals and sampled elements – right in his home studio using Logic Pro X, shaping each track from the ground up before bringing in collaborators like Brandon Lane (electric bass), Brent Birckhead (alto saxophone, flute), Terence Cunningham (organ), Elan Troutman (soprano saxophone), and Imani-Grace Cooper (vocals). You can hear that personal touch throughout. And when one person is responsible for shaping nearly every part, it’s no surprise the groove feels this locked in. It’s polished, but it never loses that warm, lived-in feel.

One of the standout moments is his take on the Brecker Brothers classic, “Some Skunk Funk.” Wolf keeps the kinetic energy of the original intact while giving it a groove-forward edge that stands apart from some of the album’s more relaxing moments. It’s also one of several covers on the album, alongside classics like “Take Five,” “Sun Goddess” and “Yesterday.”

Smoove Vibes lives up to its name in the best way possible—an enjoyable listen that achieves exactly what Wolf set out to do: letting listeners sit back and have fun. It’s available April 24.

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