The Breaks: Modern Groove Masters Assemble

If you’ve been following the scene as long as I have, you know that some collaborations are just written in the stars. The Breaks brings together guitarist Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), drummer Stanton Moore (Galactic), and organist Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars) – three “modern groove masters” who have shaped the sound of soul-jazz and funk for two decades. Their new single, “Party Like a Rich Kid,” just dropped, and it’s a masterclass in that irresistible late-’60s organ trio tradition. Between Eddie’s sharp guitar work and Stanton’s “explosive New Orleans-infused drum grooves,” the chemistry is exactly what you’d hope for from guys who have been “kindred spirits” for years.

Eddie recalls a wild moment 20 years ago when he had to drive five hours from Chicago to Ohio just to sub in for a show, saying, “As soon as we all got on the stage, our connection was instant.” Even though they’ve known each other for nearly 30 years, it took a chance meeting in a Colorado green room in 2025 to finally say, “It’s time.” Robert sums it up perfectly, noting that playing with these guys is “like putting on a pair of well broken in comfortable shoes.”

The full self-titled album was recorded at Marigny Studios, and is steeped in that New Orleans sound. The sonic palette draws from deep lineage while remaining distinctly their own. There are obvious influences of classic organ trios from the 60s and The Meters, but also sought-after New Orleans players like Eddie Bo, Ernie K-Doe, and Professor Longhair. The trio is joined by guest horn players Brad Walker (saxophone); John Michael Bradford (trumpet); Big Sam Williams (trombone) who appear on three of the album’s eight tracks and percussionist Pedro Segundo who guests throughout. If the album sounds like this first track, it’s going to be an instant add to my party playlist. Mercy.

The Breaks is out May 1 on the Color Red label.

The Breaks group photo by Mark Pagani.

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