Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – April 24, 1996

Looking back 30 years at the top-selling contemporary jazz albums chart, it was the all-star Q’s Jook Joint from Quincy Jones keeping perennial number one Kenny G from the top spot. Like his previous multi-Grammy-winning recording Back on the Block recording, Q went through his mile-thick rolodex and called artists from several genres including jazz and hip hop. The album is a one-of-a-kind wonder from the master producer. Where else are you gonna have Phil Collins and Joshua Redman on a Duke Ellington composition? Or Herbie Hancock ripping a mean keyboard solo, the cast of Stomp, and a rap appearance from Shaquille O’Neal on “Stomp” – I mean, come on. In addition to the stellar names like Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Bono, and Chaka Khan, you’ll find James Moody, Hubert Laws, Brandon Fields, Grant Geissman, Kirk Whalum, Take 6, and Toots Thielemans.

At number three is Jerald Daemyon, a Detroit native who became a breakout star in the mid-90s by blending classical violin technique with R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary jazz. He had a hit of sorts with his cover of Kool and the Gang’s “Summer Madness“. Daemyon produced, arranged, and programmed most of the Thinking About You himself. He even rapped and sang on a few tracks, which was highly unusual for a GRP artist at the time.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of May 4, 1996

# Artist Album 1 Quincy Jones Q’s Jook Joint ▶ 2 Kenny G Breathless ▶ 3 Jerald Daemyon Thinking About You ▶ 4 Will Downing Moods ▶ 5 Randy Crawford Naked and True ▶ 6 Boney James Seduction ▶ 7 Fourplay Elixir ▶ 8 Najee Najee Plays Songs from the Key of Life ▶ 9 Soundtrack Get Shorty ▶ 10 The Jazzmasters (Paul Hardcastle) The Jazzmasters II ▶ 11 Bobby McFerrin Bang! Zoom ▶ 12 David Sanborn Love Songs ▶ 13 John Tesh Project Sax by the Fire ▶ 14 John Tesh Project Sax on the Beach ▶ 15 George Benson The Best of George Benson ▶ 16 Avenue Blue Naked City ▶ 17 Various Artists A Celebration of the Songs of the Beatles ▶ 18 Paul Taylor On the Horn ▶ 19 David Sanborn The Best of David Sanborn ▶ 20 Incognito 100 Degrees and Rising ▶ 21 David Benoit The Best of David Benoit 1987-1995 ▶ 22 Bobby Caldwell Soul Survivor ▶ 23 Michael Franks Abandoned Garden ▶ 24 Keiko Matsui Sapphire ▶ 25 Maysa Maysa ▶

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