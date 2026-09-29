Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – October 12, 1991

The October 1991 chart was packed with debuts and big names! The Rippingtons were back at #1 with Curves Ahead, their second consecutive chart-topper and one of five #1 contemporary jazz albums the group would eventually have. At #2 was Chick Corea Elektric Band’s Beneath the Mask, the final album of the original run featuring the classic lineup of Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl, Eric Marienthal and Frank Gambale. The five wouldn’t record another Elektric Band album together until To the Stars in 2004.

The Manhattan Transfer went decidedly contemporary with The Offbeat of Avenues at #3. Jeff Lorber co-wrote and produced “10 Minutes Till the Savages Come,” David Pack and Michael McDonald helped write “A World Apart,” and Donald Fagen wrote “Confide in Me.” The album’s “Sassy” would go on to win the Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance. And check out the debuts: Fourplay’s self-titled first album was already at #6 on its way to #1. At #7 was Candy Dulfer’s debut, Saxuality. Dulfer had already scored an international crossover hit alongside Eurythmics’ David A, Stewart with the instrumental “Lily Was Here,” which reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Saxuality would reach #22 on the Billboard 200 and earn Dulfer a Grammy nomination. And at #11, saxophonist Warren Hill was beginning his career with his debut, Kiss Under the Moon.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of October 12, 1991

# Artist Album 1 The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman Curves Ahead ▶ 2 Chick Corea Elektric Band Beneath the Mask ▶ 3 The Manhattan Transfer The Offbeat of Avenues ▶ 4 Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Flight of the Cosmic Hippo ▶ 5 Acoustic Alchemy Back on the Case ▶ 6 Fourplay Fourplay ▶ 7 Candy Dulfer Saxuality ▶ 8 Jean-Luc Ponty Tchokola ▶ 9 Kim Waters Sax Appeal ▶ 10 Al Di Meola World Sinfonia ▶ 11 Warren Hill Kiss Under the Moon ▶ 12 Mike Stern Odds or Evens ▶ 13 The Crusaders Healing the Wounds ▶ 14 Jon Lucien Listen Love ▶ 15 Michel Petrucciani Playground ▶ 16 Spyro Gyra Collection ▶ 17 Sadao Watanabe Sweet Deal ▶ 18 Eric Marienthal Oasis ▶ 19 Tony Guerrero Another Day, Another Dream ▶ 20 Bluesiana II Bluesiana II ▶ 21 Tuck & Patti Dream ▶ 22 Dotsero Jubilee ▶ 23 Phil Sheeran Standing on Fishes ▶ 24 Alex Bugnon 107 Degrees in the Shade ▶ 25 Nestor Torres Dance of the Phoenix ▶

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