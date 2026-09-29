Album cover montage from the October 12, 1991 contemporary jazz chart featuring Béla Fleck & the Flecktones’ Flight of the Cosmic Hippo, Candy Dulfer’s Saxuality, Fourplay’s Fourplay, The Manhattan Transfer’s The Offbeat of Avenues, Kim Waters’ Sax Appeal, The Rippingtons’ Curves Ahead, Chick Corea Elektric Band’s Beneath the Mask, Warren Hill’s Kiss Under the Moon, and Acoustic Alchemy’s Back on the Case.

Top Contemporary Jazz Chart – October 12, 1991

The October 1991 chart was packed with debuts and big names! The Rippingtons were back at #1 with Curves Ahead, their second consecutive chart-topper and one of five #1 contemporary jazz albums the group would eventually have. At #2 was Chick Corea Elektric Band’s Beneath the Mask, the final album of the original run featuring the classic lineup of Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl, Eric Marienthal and Frank Gambale. The five wouldn’t record another Elektric Band album together until To the Stars in 2004.

The Manhattan Transfer went decidedly contemporary with The Offbeat of Avenues at #3. Jeff Lorber co-wrote and produced “10 Minutes Till the Savages Come,” David Pack and Michael McDonald helped write “A World Apart,” and Donald Fagen wrote “Confide in Me.” The album’s “Sassy” would go on to win the Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance. And check out the debuts: Fourplay’s self-titled first album was already at #6 on its way to #1. At #7 was Candy Dulfer’s debut, Saxuality. Dulfer had already scored an international crossover hit alongside Eurythmics’ David A, Stewart with the instrumental “Lily Was Here,” which reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Saxuality would reach #22 on the Billboard 200 and earn Dulfer a Grammy nomination. And at #11, saxophonist Warren Hill was beginning his career with his debut, Kiss Under the Moon.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of October 12, 1991

# Artist Album
1 The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman Curves Ahead
2 Chick Corea Elektric Band Beneath the Mask
3 The Manhattan Transfer The Offbeat of Avenues
4 Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Flight of the Cosmic Hippo
5 Acoustic Alchemy Back on the Case
6 Fourplay Fourplay
7 Candy Dulfer Saxuality
8 Jean-Luc Ponty Tchokola
9 Kim Waters Sax Appeal
10 Al Di Meola World Sinfonia
11 Warren Hill Kiss Under the Moon
12 Mike Stern Odds or Evens
13 The Crusaders Healing the Wounds
14 Jon Lucien Listen Love
15 Michel Petrucciani Playground
16 Spyro Gyra Collection
17 Sadao Watanabe Sweet Deal
18 Eric Marienthal Oasis
19 Tony Guerrero Another Day, Another Dream
20 Bluesiana II Bluesiana II
21 Tuck & Patti Dream
22 Dotsero Jubilee
23 Phil Sheeran Standing on Fishes
24 Alex Bugnon 107 Degrees in the Shade
25 Nestor Torres Dance of the Phoenix

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