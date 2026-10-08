Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – October 13, 1990

Michael Franks was sitting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart for the week ending October 13, 1990 with Blue Pacific. The album had been on the chart for 15 weeks and was spending its fifth week at the top.

The GRP label was really rolling after MCA artists were moved to the label. That brought over Spyro Gyra (with the only Spyro Gyra release that said “featuring Jay Beckenstein”), Acoustic Alchemy, and Michael Brecker. I count eight GRP recordings in this top 20.

Of note, that Bob James recording, Grand Piano Canyon, was the birth of Fourplay with James, Lee Ritenour, Harvey Mason, and Nathan East on two tracks.

Also worth noting in the October 13 issue: George Benson debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart with Big Boss Band, his collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

Week of October 13, 1990

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