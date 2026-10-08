Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – October 13, 1990
Michael Franks was sitting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart for the week ending October 13, 1990 with Blue Pacific. The album had been on the chart for 15 weeks and was spending its fifth week at the top.
The GRP label was really rolling after MCA artists were moved to the label. That brought over Spyro Gyra (with the only Spyro Gyra release that said “featuring Jay Beckenstein”), Acoustic Alchemy, and Michael Brecker. I count eight GRP recordings in this top 20.
Of note, that Bob James recording, Grand Piano Canyon, was the birth of Fourplay with James, Lee Ritenour, Harvey Mason, and Nathan East on two tracks.
Also worth noting in the October 13 issue: George Benson debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart with Big Boss Band, his collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra.
Top Contemporary Jazz Albums
Week of October 13, 1990
|#
|Artist
|Album
|1
|Michael Franks
|Blue Pacific
|▶
|2
|The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman
|Welcome to the St. James’ Club
|▶
|3
|Bobby Lyle
|The Journey
|▶
|4
|Anita Baker
|Compositions
|▶
|5
|Spyro Gyra featuring Jay Beckenstein
|Fast Forward
|▶
|6
|David Benoit
|Inner Motion
|▶
|7
|Bob James
|Grand Piano Canyon
|▶
|8
|Ricardo Silveira
|Amazon Secrets
|▶
|9
|Richard Elliot
|What’s Inside
|▶
|10
|John McLaughlin Trio
|Live at the Royal Festival Hall
|▶
|11
|Bob Berg
|In the Shadows
|▶
|12
|John Patitucci
|Sketchbook
|▶
|13
|Take 6
|So Much 2 Say
|▶
|14
|Acoustic Alchemy
|Reference Point
|▶
|15
|Ronnie Laws
|True Spirit
|▶
|16
|Basia
|London Warsaw New York
|▶
|17
|Michael Brecker
|Now You See It… (Now You Don’t)
|▶
|18
|Dave Weckl
|Master Plan
|▶
|19
|The Meeting
|The Meeting
|▶
|20
|Najee
|Tokyo Blue
|▶
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