Here were the best-selling contemporary jazz albums 35 years ago, according to the January 23, 1988 issue of Billboard magazine!

Hiroshima, Go Spyro Gyra, Stories Without Words Pat Metheny Group, Still Life (Talking) Dianne Reeves, Dianne Reeves Fattburger, Good News Jean-Luc Ponty, The Gift of Time George Benson / Earl Klugh, Collaboration Kenny G, Duotones Larry Carlton, Discover The Manhattan Transfer, Brasil