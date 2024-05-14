David Sanborn has died

David Sanborn, a true contemporary jazz legend, passed Sunday afternoon, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.

This is such a sad loss. Sanborn was an influence and inspiration to a lot of contemporary jazz musicians. He would be one of the four in a contemporary jazz version of Mt. Rushmore. He left us so much great music. He brought much joy and happiness to his fans.

His sound is instantly recognizable. He could play it all, from funk to the sweetest ballad. His accomplishments go beyond the facts that he played with a lot of top-notch musicians, was a six time Grammy winner, and host of the incredible Night Music show.

Tributes have been pouring out. Here are some that came across my feeds:

Marcus Miller:

I’ve been struggling to put into words how deeply David Sanborn’s passing is affecting me. Dave was older than me by 14 years, which seemed like a huge difference when I met him – I was 19, he was 33 – I considered him MUCH older than me 😆. But as the years went by, we became closer and closer in age – you all know how that works. So we did a lot of growing together later in life as equals, making music, navigating the art of making music – navigating the art of life.

I carry the sound of Dave’s horn in my ear – which is what allowed me to write music that worked for him.

SO many songs…

Dave used to say that playing them was like putting on a tailor made suit! I think that’s because I paid attention.

I listened to his stories: stories about his early years growing up playing in blues bars at the age of 14.

I noticed when a tune came on the tour bus radio that made him smile. I studied the sax players he revered, like Ray Charles’ sax player Hank Crawford.

So I had what I needed to make musical “suits” that fit Dave well. I knew what he needed in a song.

I totally remember the feeling I got when Dave first played “All I Need (Is You to Love)”, one of the first songs I wrote for Dave. It was such a comfortable feeling. I remember saying to myself, “Yup, that’s what I hoped it would sound like..” I’d already heard it in my head because I already knew his sound.

Dave knew me, too. He actually pointed out my future wife to me on a flight back in the early 80’s. As I boarded the plane (I was late of course and the last one to board) Dave, who was already seated, said to me as I passed by, “Row 17, that’s you, man!!” Then he sat back, smiling ☺️. He said he could hear me talking – said he’d never heard me run my mouth like that…

38 years of marriage and 4 grown kids later…❤️ Dave was proud of that. He’d tear up whenever he told the story.

One of the earliest and longest lasting bands Dave had featured Hiram Bullock on guitar and myself on bass. We would flank Dave and add crazy energy to Dave’s show. Hiram, with his wireless guitar, would jump off the stage and run through the audience, up to the mezzanine and back down again, while playing a WILD solo. The audience would go NUTS. I’ll never forget seeing how much Dave enjoyed watching the whole thing. Or when I’d go into a crazy bass solo – Dave would sit back and enjoy it with a proud look on his face.

It was HIS show but he had no problem watching us do our thing. Then Hiram got ME a wireless! Oh it was ON then! We’d be out there for like, 10 minutes! (Shout out to Buddy Williams, Don Grolnick, Sugar Bear and Ronnie Miller from that band..)

So many stories..

Sending love to Dave’s wife, Alice who arrived in his life in time to show him a love that he cherished and needed. I’ll never forget the two of them showing up at the concert hall, Alice smiling, with Dave’s sax on her back.. They met 8 or 9 years ago and she was by his side for every note and every breath – including his last..🌈

I’ll have to do more than one post – too much to tell..

I’m full of never-ending gratitude for the chance to know, laugh and make music with David Sanborn. Working with him as a young bassist, I evolved into a producer, composer, arranger, a band leader, businessman and an artist – all because of the incredible confidence David had in me to do it all at a very young age. I worked with Luther Vandross, Miles Davis and a bunch of others, using all the skills and confidence David Sanborn helped me develop…

Love you man, we’ll carry your sound in our heads forever..

Rest in peace, brother.

Marcus 🎸