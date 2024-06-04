Driving Beverly Hills – Mark Portmann goes solo in 1994

Before he became a nine-time Grammy nominee, a baby-faced Mark Portmann was a part of the contemporary jazz scene. Here’s a review of his Driving Beverly Hills release that I originally wrote 30 years ago (with some updates).

Playing with one of top groups in contemporary jazz was bound to have an effect. Mark Portmann played keyboards for the Rippingtons in one of that band’s most popular incarnations. However, there is not much room for individual creativity in the Rippingtons since Russ Freeman writes and arranges the music. Portmann stretched out, working with multiple Grammy-winning producer David Foster, most notably on Barbra Streisand’s Back to Broadway album. He also cut his production and composing teeth on a few Nelson Rangell albums.

With Driving Beverly Hills (Hands On Music), Portmann severed his ties with the Rippingtons and ventured forth with a 1994 project of his own, called Road Music.

The release really is a Portmann solo record as he wrote, produced, arranged, and engineered all twelve tracks. Driving Beverly Hills has one central theme – the road. It is dedicated to music lovers and auto enthusiasts. The liner notes claim that the “pulsing rhythms, sensual melodies and the excitement for ‘what’s around the next turn’ will take you from New York to L.A., through breathtaking canyons, shopping on Rodeo Drive, and driving over the Hills of Beverly.” Assisting Portmann in delivering the listenier through the terrain are classic members of the Rippingtons (no Russ Freeman), Jerry Watts on bass, and Machun, a former lead vocalist for Hiroshima. Portmann has the same strong sense of melody as his former boss. Each track is a catchy, well-produced little vacation. Especially delightful is the breezy and sweet “Rodeo Drive.”

With this Road Music project, Portmann proved that he was ready for the pole position.

I recently reached out to Mark and he was so kind to provide some behind-the-scenes behind this recording. Thanks, Mark!