Tom Kennedy – The Summit (2026)

On the very first track on Dave Weckl’s first solo recording, there was Tom Kennedy on bass. He was the bassist and a composer in the Dave Weckl Band for years. He was key to the sound of that great band.

I don’t know of a Dave Weckl Band studio recording since 2005’s Multiplicity. But that doesn’t mean that sound is over. I recognized that rhythm section right away with the first track of Tom’s new recording The Summit. That’s unmistakably Weckl on drums and Kennedy on bass. The horn section here is heavy duty, with Terell Stafford and Matthias Biston on trumpets alongside the powerhouse sax work of Bob Franceschini and Ryan Devlin. Stu Mindeman’s keys and the percussion layers from Roger Squitero give the tracks a lot of depth, but it’s the vibe that really stands out.

It has that “spontaneous” feel you only get when high-level players with a long history together get in a room and just play. It leads perfectly into what Tom had to say about the session:

“I still remember the excitement of stumbling upon a jazz ‘summit’ LP while thumbing through the new release bins at my local record shop in St. Louis during the 1970s,” says Kennedy. “At that time, jazz labels would occasionally match up various artists – usually poll winners – and record a live session to capture a rare meeting of the ‘best of the best.’ It is my hope that the music on this recording, in some way, recaptures a piece of those spontaneous sessions… I hope you enjoy!”

The energy and fun on The Summit is palpable. It’s infectious. Except for the sweet and gentle “A Passing Glance,” there is a lot of tempo on this recording. These are great tracks from start to finish. The entire recording sounds just like some old friends having a great time. You can feel the joy.

“Knowing, playing, and being friends with Tom since we were 15 years old, it’s so wonderful to see him grow as a composer, and see his bass playing, both on upright and electric, continue to mature and blossom. It’s an honor to be asked to play on, mix, and co-produce this wonderful project with him! The musicianship is off the charts brilliant from all that participated!”

— Dave Weckl

The Summit is out now on AutumnHill Records and catch the Dave Weckl / Tom Kennedy Project on the road! I hope they capture the music from those shows for a future album.

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