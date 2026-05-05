101 Eastbound Live 2026

Eternally young Nathan East and son Noah East are performing some Fourplay songs on the road. Here’s an outstanding live rendition of “101 Eastbound”, the Nathan East and Marcel East composition from the Fourplay debut recording. Watch out for guitarist Michael “Nomad” Ripoll when he’s given some space! The performance was recorded at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles in early 2026.

The East recording, Father Son, is worth checking out.

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