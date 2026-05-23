Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – June 22, 1991

The Crusaders, down to just original members Joe Sample and Wilton Felder, released their penultimate recording Healing the Wounds in April 1991. It hit the top of the Billboard Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart on June 22, 1991. The album was produced by Marcus Miller, who also wrote two of the tracks. One of those is “Maputo” originally recorded by Bob James and David Sanborn on their iconic Double Vision collaboration. Sample wrote four of the eight songs including a couple of gems: the strong opening “Pessimisticism” and “Little Things Mean a Lot”. Sample (often feisty) and Felder are in great form and Miller really puts his stamp on the album with his bass playing and production. This may be an overlooked contemporary jazz recording but it’s a favorite of mine.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums

June 22, 1991

# Artist Album 1 The Crusaders Healing the Wounds ▶ 2 Earl Klugh Midnight in San Juan ▶ 3 John Lucien Listen Love ▶ 4 Yellowjackets Greenhouse ▶ 5 Tuck & Patti Dream ▶ 6 George Howard Love and Understanding ▶ 7 Diane Schuur Pure Schuur ▶ 8 Joe Sample Ashes to Ashes ▶ 9 Dave Koz Dave Koz ▶ 10 Spyro Gyra Collection ▶ 11 Jean Luc Ponty Tchokola ▶ 12 Kilauea Antigua Blue ▶ 13 Arturo Sandoval Flight to Freedom ▶ 14 Special EFX Peace of the World ▶ 15 Kenny Blake Interior Design ▶ 16 Steve Laury Stepping Out ▶ 17 Kevyn Lettau Kevyn Lettau ▶ 18 Bireli Lagrene Acoustic Moments ▶ 19 T Lavitz Mood Swing ▶ 20 Lee Ritenour Collection ▶ 21 Ronnie Laws Identity ▶ 22 Pat Coil Steps ▶ 23 Grant Geissman Flying Colors ▶ 24 Gary Burton Cool Nights ▶ 25 Sam Cardon Serious Leisure ▶

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