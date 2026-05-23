cover art to Healing the Wounds by The Crusaders

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums – June 22, 1991

The Crusaders, down to just original members Joe Sample and Wilton Felder, released their penultimate recording Healing the Wounds in April 1991. It hit the top of the Billboard Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart on June 22, 1991. The album was produced by Marcus Miller, who also wrote two of the tracks. One of those is “Maputo” originally recorded by Bob James and David Sanborn on their iconic Double Vision collaboration. Sample wrote four of the eight songs including a couple of gems: the strong opening “Pessimisticism” and “Little Things Mean a Lot”. Sample (often feisty) and Felder are in great form and Miller really puts his stamp on the album with his bass playing and production. This may be an overlooked contemporary jazz recording but it’s a favorite of mine.

Top Contemporary Jazz Albums
June 22, 1991

# Artist Album
1 The Crusaders Healing the Wounds
2 Earl Klugh Midnight in San Juan
3 John Lucien Listen Love
4 Yellowjackets Greenhouse
5 Tuck & Patti Dream
6 George Howard Love and Understanding
7 Diane Schuur Pure Schuur
8 Joe Sample Ashes to Ashes
9 Dave Koz Dave Koz
10 Spyro Gyra Collection
11 Jean Luc Ponty Tchokola
12 Kilauea Antigua Blue
13 Arturo Sandoval Flight to Freedom
14 Special EFX Peace of the World
15 Kenny Blake Interior Design
16 Steve Laury Stepping Out
17 Kevyn Lettau Kevyn Lettau
18 Bireli Lagrene Acoustic Moments
19 T Lavitz Mood Swing
20 Lee Ritenour Collection
21 Ronnie Laws Identity
22 Pat Coil Steps
23 Grant Geissman Flying Colors
24 Gary Burton Cool Nights
25 Sam Cardon Serious Leisure

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