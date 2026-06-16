Straight08 Review: Sam Barsh, Keyon Harrold & Mark Guiliana Reimagine Contemporary Jazz

Contemporary jazz has always been about making something new from the old. In the case of Straight08, a new project from keyboardist Sam Barsh, trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and drummer Mark Guiliana, that means replacing the traditional bass role with 808-inspired sounds while still leaving plenty of room for improvisation and interaction. The result builds on tradition rather than abandoning it.

The album’s title combines “straight-ahead” jazz with the familiar “808” bass sound made famous by the Roland TR-808 drum machine. Rather than employing a traditional acoustic or electric bassist, Barsh developed a collection of customized 808-inspired sounds that provide the low-end foundation for the music while allowing the trio to move freely between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and electronic influences.

Four Hours, Eleven Tracks

Straight08 came together quickly. On August 22, 2023, the trio entered Skylight Studios in Long Beach and recorded the entire album during a four-hour session.

The approach was straightforward: bring in a handful of original compositions, include a few nods to the jazz tradition, and leave plenty of room for improvisation. Six of the album’s eleven tracks were created entirely in the moment. A seventh unfolds through collective improvisation before Harrold briefly references the melody of Thelonious Monk’s “Green Chimneys” near the conclusion.

The trio has been clear that, despite its modern sonic palette, Straight08 is firmly rooted in jazz. That connection is evident both in the group’s interpretation of Freddie Hubbard’s “Little Sunflower” and in the joyful, completely improvised “The Earl of Essex County.”

Choosing a jazz standard as part of the project feels intentional. While the album incorporates 808-inspired bass sounds and contemporary influences, the foundation remains improvisation, interaction, and a respect for the jazz tradition. Rather than distancing themselves from that heritage, Barsh, Harrold, and Guiliana use it as a launching point for new ideas.

Chemistry Years in the Making

While the recording session itself was brief, the musical relationship between these three artists stretches back much further. Barsh and Guiliana first played together while attending William Paterson University in a groove-oriented group called The Corrugation. Harrold later joined them for a guest appearance at a New Jersey performance.

Since then, all three musicians have built impressive careers, appearing on hundreds of recordings and contributing to projects by artists including Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and Kanye West. Their reunion on Straight08 brings those varied experiences together in a setting that values interaction, spontaneity, and listening as much as technical skill.

When all three found themselves living in Los Angeles after the pandemic, Barsh booked the group as a chordless, bassless trio during his regular Tuesday residency at Shoo Shoo Baby in downtown Los Angeles. With little advance notice and no rehearsal, the chemistry was immediate.

“From the first note we played, the vibe was undeniable; it felt like non-verbal communication of the highest order.” — Sam Barsh

As I listened to Straight08, I enjoyed how lively and energized the music feels. There is a sense of discovery throughout the album, as if Barsh, Harrold, and Guiliana are exploring the possibilities of the concept in real time rather than simply executing a plan.

That spirit is especially evident on “The Corrugation.” About halfway through the track, the trio launches into a spirited jam that showcases the chemistry and interaction at the heart of this project. Guiliana’s drumming is particularly impressive throughout the album, providing both momentum and texture, but one of the strengths of Straight08 is that all three musicians have moments to shine.

More than anything, Straight08 reminded me that the spirit of contemporary jazz remains vibrant. The sounds may be different, but the desire to explore and create something new remains the same.

That’s what contemporary jazz has always meant to me. Respect the tradition, but don’t be afraid to see where it can go next. Straight08 is a reminder that jazz has infinite room for new ideas.

Straight08 arrives June 19 via La Reserve Records.

Related