Down to the Bone Returns with This Way Forward

Producer and writer Stuart Wade has broken a decade-long studio silence, bringing back his Grammy-nominated jazz-funk project Down to the Bone with the drop of the new album, This Way Forward. DTTB’s latest serves up the familiar mix of signature acid jazz and soul jazz that will remind fans why the band took the scene by storm in the mid-90s. Packed with punchy horns, snappy rhythms, and dynamic vocal features from the likes of Hil St Soul and Natasha Watts, the 10-track record also nicely integrates the Brazilian sounds of Guida de Palma for a little bit of variety.

For more on the band and the new recording, check out the official Down to the Bone Facebook page.

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