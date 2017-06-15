Throwback Thursday – MoJazz ad

While researching jazz magazines for something else, I ran across this 1993 advertisement from the MoJazz label. MoJazz wanted to get your attention so they did a Model of the Month.

“Alicia is from Los Angeles, CA. This 5’10” Sagittarian enjoys horseback riding, stimulating conversation and romantic evenings listening to JAZZ. Her favorite Jazz Artists are ERIC REED and WAYNE JOHNSON.”

Sex sells and a barely dressed woman always gets my attention. But there is nothing about the new recordings from Eric Reed or Wayne Johnson except that Alicia likes them. Would Alicia go out with me if I bought those releases since they are her favorite? Is Alicia the model girlfriend of the ad designer and trying to get her noticed? Where is Alicia today? Does she still spend her evenings listening to jazz?

MoJazz was Motown’s jazz label that launched with the debut recording of Norman Brown’s Just Between Us in 1992.