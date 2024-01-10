Bob James – Jazz Hands

I feel badly that ContemporaryJazz.com has had no mention of the 2023 Bob James recording Jazz Hands. It is contemporary jazz. Bob James is a figurehead in contemporary jazz. When a legend releases new material, it should be noted.

Jazz Hands maintains the same spirit of adventure Bob James has demonstrated in over six decades of recording. From the energetic, drum-driven opener “Mambalicious” to the atmospheric “Come Into My Dream” (with Dave Koz) to the tasty DJ Jazzy Jeff collaboration “That Bop,” there’s something for almost everyone. Toss in the CeeLo Green collaboration title track and fully realize that genre diversity is the name of the game here.

“Jazz Hands is probably the most eclectic album I’ve done,” he says. “There’s not really one specific genre, and there were a lot of different musicians involved at different periods. I think it definitely represents my eclectic tastes in music.”

This from a guy who named one of his albums Restless. Looks like that hasn’t changed. Which is fortunate for us as listeners.

Fun Facts: