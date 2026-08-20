Call for Artists! Pittsburgh Jazz Festival Poster
If you’re a visual artist or designer looking for a fantastic opportunity to showcase your work on a big stage, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival is hosting its annual poster competition!
Whether you’re a student honing your craft or an established professional, this is a wonderful platform to celebrate the energy, culture, and improvisational spirit of jazz through visual art.
Important Dates
- Submission Deadline: August 21
- Festival Dates: September 17–20
The Prizes & Perks
- Grand Prize Winner: $1,500 cash prize, plus a limited-edition run of 100 prints produced and sold at the festival (artists retain their copyright).
- Professional Artist Winner: $500
- Student Artist Winner: $350
- Finalist Recognition: 15 selected finalists will have their artwork showcased directly on the PIJF website.
Who Can Enter?
- Student Artists: Any creative currently enrolled in school (proof of enrollment required).
- Professional Artists: Anyone pursuing active income through their artistic capabilities.
- Note: Group submissions and collaborations are also welcome!
Key Guidelines & Submission Details
- Medium: All visual mediums are accepted (illustration, painting, digital art, mixed media). Non-digital artwork must be scanned at high resolution.
- Format: Must be in a 2:3 aspect ratio tailored for a 24×36-inch print, at 300 DPI, reproduction-ready.
- Originality: Submissions must be 100% original. AI-generated art is strictly ineligible.
- Content: Designs should reflect the vibrant legacy of jazz and Black American music. Avoid brand logos, celebrity likenesses, or political/religious emblems.
Submit your art, learn more, and view the fantastic previous posters!
Spread the word to fellow creators, illustrators, and student artists in your network!
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