Call for Artists! Pittsburgh Jazz Festival Poster

If you’re a visual artist or designer looking for a fantastic opportunity to showcase your work on a big stage, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival is hosting its annual poster competition!

Whether you’re a student honing your craft or an established professional, this is a wonderful platform to celebrate the energy, culture, and improvisational spirit of jazz through visual art.

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: August 21

Festival Dates: September 17–20

The Prizes & Perks

Grand Prize Winner: $1,500 cash prize, plus a limited-edition run of 100 prints produced and sold at the festival (artists retain their copyright).

cash prize, plus a limited-edition run of 100 prints produced and sold at the festival (artists retain their copyright). Professional Artist Winner: $500

Student Artist Winner: $350

Finalist Recognition: 15 selected finalists will have their artwork showcased directly on the PIJF website.

Who Can Enter?

Student Artists: Any creative currently enrolled in school (proof of enrollment required).

Any creative currently enrolled in school (proof of enrollment required). Professional Artists: Anyone pursuing active income through their artistic capabilities.

Anyone pursuing active income through their artistic capabilities. Note: Group submissions and collaborations are also welcome!

Key Guidelines & Submission Details

Medium: All visual mediums are accepted (illustration, painting, digital art, mixed media). Non-digital artwork must be scanned at high resolution.

All visual mediums are accepted (illustration, painting, digital art, mixed media). Non-digital artwork must be scanned at high resolution. Format: Must be in a 2:3 aspect ratio tailored for a 24×36-inch print, at 300 DPI , reproduction-ready.

Must be in a 2:3 aspect ratio tailored for a 24×36-inch print, at , reproduction-ready. Originality: Submissions must be 100% original. AI-generated art is strictly ineligible.

Submissions must be 100% original. Content: Designs should reflect the vibrant legacy of jazz and Black American music. Avoid brand logos, celebrity likenesses, or political/religious emblems.

Submit your art, learn more, and view the fantastic previous posters!

Spread the word to fellow creators, illustrators, and student artists in your network!

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