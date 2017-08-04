Contemporary jazz lost one of its great contributors on July 31, 2017 when Chuck Loeb passed away. Loeb had been on the scene for decades and was one of those guys who could compose and produce just as well as he could play guitar. Whenever I saw his name on the credits of a song, I knew it had a higher chance of being something I’d enjoy. It would be quality.
The number of contemporary jazz recordings he’s been a part of must be in the hundreds. I remember a time in the ’90s when every CD that came to the radio station was produced by either Loeb or Paul Brown. In addition to a longtime solo career and many collaborations, he worked with Stan Getz and played with bands like Steps Ahead, Metro and Fourplay. The latter posted: “We, The Fourplay family, salute our fallen hero Chuck Loeb … Our band member, our dear friend, our soulmate, our musical composer, an incredible human being, husband and father. Thank you for sharing your love, life and music with us.”
Chuck had battled cancer for several years. He is survived by his wife Carmen Cuesta Loeb and daughters Lizzy and Christina.
One Reply to “Remembering Chuck Loeb”
Chuck Loeb was one of most gifted, creative guitarists in the contemporary jazz arena. I first became aware of Mr. Loeb during the ’90s with his stellar CD “Balance.” He played with sensitivity and grace, and could play with fire and intensity at will.
I, along with the rest of the jazz-loving community, am quite saddened by his passing. I last heard Mr. Loeb’s great work on Fourplay’s classic “Silver.” He was a wonderful addition to the supergroup’s guitar chair, previously occupied by Larry Carlton and Lee Ritenour.
His passing is a tremendous loss, and his legacy of elegant work-as a solo artist, a member
of Fourplay, and as a contributor to other artists’ projects–offers solace to fans everywhere.
God bless his Family and God bless the memory of Chuck Loeb. He was among the elite and will always be remembered and appreciated!
Thank you very much.