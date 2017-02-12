Remembering Al Jarreau

Some of the mentions of the late, great Al Jarreau I’ve seen on social media today. Al Jarreau passed away this morning, Feb. 12, 2017.

George Benson:

With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my good friend and brother, the great Al Jarreau. 11 years ago today we celebrated 2 Grammy wins for our fantastic duet record, Givin’ It Up. Al, you gave the world a musical genius that will never be forgotten. We will all miss you.

Spyro Gyra:

There aren’t many people that you can use the word “incomparable ” when describing them. Al Jarreau was one of them. We will miss you, Al, and the world will miss your talent and the joy you bring to it. Rest In Peace.

Marcus Miller:

I can’t even begin to say what this man means to me. Thank you, Al Jarreau for the opportunity to work with you, to laugh with you, to know you . I am grateful for our time together and will miss you.

Robert Glasper:

Rest in peace to one of my first major jazz influences. He did it his way.

Christian Scott:

Farewell friend! You will be missed.. will never forget how you looked out for me early in my career.. the fun we had opening for u all those years ago

Antonio Sanchez: