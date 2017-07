The following were the top-selling contemporary jazz recordings in early July of 1990:

Stanley Jordan – Cornucopia Najee – Tokyo Blue Basia – London Warsaw New York Patti Austin – Love Is Gonna Getcha Alex Bugnon – Head Over Heels Spyro Gyra featuring Jay Beckenstein – Fast Forward Dianne Reeves – Never Too Far Jonathan Butler – Deliverance George Howard – Personal Lonnie Liston Smith – Love Goddess