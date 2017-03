Here are the top selling contemporary jazz recordings as listed by Billboard on March 2, 2002. The Pat Metheny Group’s Speaking of Now debuted at #1.

Pat Metheny Group – Speaking Of Now Boney James – Ride Chris Botti – Night Sessions Various Artists – Hidden Beach Recordings Presents: Unwrapped Vol. 1 Walter Beasley – Rendezvous David Benoit – Fuzzy Logic Andre Ward Orpheus – Feelin’ You Peter White – Glow The John Scofield Band – Uberjam St. Germain – Tourist