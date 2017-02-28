A little more Solsonics

One of my favorite recordings of all time is Jazz in the Present Tense by the Solsonics. It came out in early 1994 and I love every song, every arrangement, the tight sound, the playing…everything came together for me on that. Nearly 25 years later, it hasn’t aged at all.

Like everything else you love, you can’t get enough of it. Other than some work on Guru’s second Jazzmatazz recording, that was it for the Solsonics. Or so I thought. I recently did some searching since there is always something new on the web. And I found something.

Solsonics founders Jez Colin and Willie McNeil appear to have penned “Yellow Butterfly” for a band called The Party. The track was produced by the Solsonics for that band’s 1993 farewell release, The Party’s Over…Thanks for Coming. The song sure sounds like it came out of the Jazz in the Present Tense recording sessions. It is the unmistakable Solsonics vibe. I love it.

I don’t see a way you can buy the track digitally. Fortunately, it’s on YouTube. Listen and enjoy: