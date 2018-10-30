Chris Botti on recording today

Chris Botti, touring right now, hasn’t put out a recording in six years and has a new deal with Blue Note Records. But he doesn’t appear to view it as a priority, stating that “the record business is over.”

“Unless you’re bubblegum teen pop, it’s over. What’s the point? It’s a very tricky time right now. The record company can’t even keep the lights on. They’re all going out of business. But I’m lucky to have a solid touring career. But next year I’ll make the record, and hopefully people can enjoy it on Spotify, and it’ll be good.” St. Louis Post-Dispatch