Chick Corea turns 76 – no way!

Chick Corea turns 76 today. It’s hard to believe. I met Chick just a few weeks ago at the Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival. I don’t know many 76 year-old people but Chick seems to be a lot younger. He doesn’t sprint across the stage or anything but his fingers are as nimble as anyone’s and his enjoyment at playing is apparent. His constant drive to explore jazz, and often push it forward, is one of the reasons he is a jazz legend.

I helped the City of Kansas City, Missouri’s Office of Culture and Creative Services with this video interview at the Festival. Hope you enjoy.